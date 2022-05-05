CI Financial (CIXX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, analysts expect CI Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CIXX stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIXX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

