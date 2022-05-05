Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Cian stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40. Cian has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $18.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIAN. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Cian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

