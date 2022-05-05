Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Cian stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40. Cian has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $18.71.
About Cian (Get Rating)
Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cian (CIAN)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.