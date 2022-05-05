Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDTX. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1,054.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 468,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 317,739 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

