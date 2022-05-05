Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after purchasing an additional 186,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $165,018,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

