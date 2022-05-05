CION Investment (CION) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 75.48%.

NYSE CION opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

