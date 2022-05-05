Cirrus Logic (CRUS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) recently:

5/4/2022 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $95.00.

5/4/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $120.00.

5/4/2022 – Cirrus Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $105.00.

4/5/2022 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from strong demand for high-performance mixed-signal content shipping for smartphones, fast-charging ICs and haptic solutions. Customer engagement across its portfolio remains strong. Increase in penetration of its audio solutions in smartphones is a positive. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. Strong balance sheet with no long-term debt is also a positive. However, the company's near-term prospect looks gloomy as it might not be able to fully capitalize on opportunities from strong demand due to global supply chain constraints. Intensifying competition from semiconductor stalwarts, and adverse currency translations, as well as a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

3/31/2022 – Cirrus Logic is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $82.81 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Cirrus Logic Inc alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,355,000 after purchasing an additional 668,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,682,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.