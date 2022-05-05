Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $95.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after buying an additional 716,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,355,000 after buying an additional 668,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,682,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,453,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

