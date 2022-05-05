Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.21.
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $95.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after buying an additional 716,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,355,000 after buying an additional 668,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,682,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after buying an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,453,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
