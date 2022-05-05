Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.21.
NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $95.84.
In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 421,081 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 224,600 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic (Get Rating)
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
