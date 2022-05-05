Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.21.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,672,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8,122.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 426,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 421,081 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 195,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 224,600 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

