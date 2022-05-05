CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of CINT stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. CI&T has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33.
CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
