CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CI&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. CI&T has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CINT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 36,741 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

