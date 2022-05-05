Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.99) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 601 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.31) to GBX 715 ($8.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 699.56 ($8.74).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 632.80 ($7.91) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of GBX 538 ($6.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.39). The stock has a market cap of £5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 646.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 668.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

