Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RMV. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.24) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.87) to GBX 740 ($9.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.19).
Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 613 ($7.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 641.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 685.76. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 557.40 ($6.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.12). The stock has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 28.84.
Rightmove Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
Read More
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.