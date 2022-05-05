Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RMV. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.24) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.87) to GBX 740 ($9.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($7.87) to GBX 610 ($7.62) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.19).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 613 ($7.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 641.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 685.76. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 557.40 ($6.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.12). The stock has a market cap of £5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 28.84.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.19), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($18,954.75).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

