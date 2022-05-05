Citigroup Upgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to “Buy”

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Shares of NVRO opened at $62.87 on Thursday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $80.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 29.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 49.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

