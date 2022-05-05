Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.17. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.49 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,236,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

