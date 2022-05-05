City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for City’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.32. City reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of City by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of City by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of City by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in City by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.56. City has a 52-week low of $71.61 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

