Clarkson’s (CKN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,655 ($45.66) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

CKN opened at GBX 3,680 ($45.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.55. Clarkson has a 52-week low of GBX 2,805 ($35.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,225 ($52.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,521.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,635.46.

In other news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 10,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,445 ($43.04), for a total transaction of £368,683.90 ($460,567.02).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

