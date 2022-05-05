Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRXT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRXT opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.