Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT) Receives $10.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.79.

CRXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

