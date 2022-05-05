Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

In other news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

