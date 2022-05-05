ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.66 on Thursday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ClearOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

