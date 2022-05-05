ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

CLIR stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 490,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.