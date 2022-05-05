ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
CLIR stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.38.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
