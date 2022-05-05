Clever Leaves (CLVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Clever Leaves has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 297.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Clever Leaves has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $12.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Clever Leaves by 567.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clever Leaves during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clever Leaves by 60.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clever Leaves by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Clever Leaves from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is involved in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

