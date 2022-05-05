Clever Leaves (CLVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Clever Leaves has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 297.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Clever Leaves has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on Clever Leaves from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves by 567.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is involved in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

