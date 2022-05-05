CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

Shares of DOC stock opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.