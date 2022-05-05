CloudMD Software & Services Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CloudMD Software & Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday.
CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.
