CloudMD Software & Services Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CloudMD Software & Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for CloudMD Software & Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

CloudMD Software & Services stock opened at C$0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.97 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. CloudMD Software & Services has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$2.35.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

