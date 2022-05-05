CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

CME Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CME Group has a payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CME Group to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

NASDAQ CME opened at $220.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.17.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.75.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

