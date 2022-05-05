Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Co-Diagnostics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.170-$0.200 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. The business had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CODX stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $157.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
