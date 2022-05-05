Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Co-Diagnostics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.170-$0.200 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -1.90. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares during the period. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Co-Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

