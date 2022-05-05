Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Director Thomas D. Lane Acquires 300 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas D. Lane bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,651.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $54.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 2,061.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 179,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 171,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after acquiring an additional 130,940 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 541.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 89,169 shares during the period. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.