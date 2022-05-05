Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Director Thomas D. Lane Purchases 1,192 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas D. Lane bought 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.81 per share, with a total value of $49,837.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,453.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CCB opened at $42.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The company has a market cap of $545.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,820,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 47,376 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.