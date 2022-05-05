Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $224.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.52. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,382 shares of company stock worth $119,826. 4.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

