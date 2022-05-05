Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108 in the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,723,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,884,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

