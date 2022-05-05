Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Routledge bought 11,760 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $9,838,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $7,723,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $7,969,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $7,884,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

