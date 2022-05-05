Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
About Cognition Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; and in preclinical trial to treat dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.