Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.8-20.2 billionn, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.29 billion.

CTSH opened at $84.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,874,550 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $166,310,000 after buying an additional 118,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,434,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,252,000 after buying an additional 174,711 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 950,668 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $84,343,000 after buying an additional 30,644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

