Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Steven J. Bilodeau Sells 5,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.67. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cohu by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

