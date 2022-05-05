Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Raymond James

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.34. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

