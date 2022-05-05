Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

