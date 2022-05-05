Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Stephen E. Babson Sells 2,568 Shares

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $80.02 and a twelve month high of $109.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,541,000 after acquiring an additional 104,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,975,000 after acquiring an additional 366,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

