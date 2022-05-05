Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $220.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Community Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Financial during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

