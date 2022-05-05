Comparing Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) & Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Coastal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 40.14% 30.79% 1.85% Coastal Financial 19.17% 15.81% 1.15%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Customers Bancorp and Coastal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63 Coastal Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $72.36, indicating a potential upside of 59.76%. Coastal Financial has a consensus price target of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.33%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Coastal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $858.75 million 1.74 $314.65 million $10.02 4.52 Coastal Financial $111.20 million 4.90 $27.00 million $2.13 19.80

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Coastal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Coastal Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans. It also offers traditional banking activities, including mobile phone banking, internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, merchant processing services, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 12 full-service branches, as well as limited production and administrative offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Bucks, Berks, Chester, Philadelphia, and Delaware Counties; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Rye Brook and New York; Hamilton, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Washington D.C.; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Orlando, Florida; and Wilmington, North Carolina. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Coastal Financial (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their clients banking services. It operates 14 full-service banking locations. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.