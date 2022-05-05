Comparing Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) & Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Great Portland Estates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $426.52 million 4.22 $9.12 million $0.07 245.89 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Volatility & Risk

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2.11% 1.82% 0.41% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 1 0 1 0 2.00 Great Portland Estates 0 3 3 0 2.50

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.84%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Great Portland Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

About Great Portland Estates (Get Rating)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.