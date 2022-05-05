Comparing PureCycle Technologies (PCT) and Its Peers

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.96, suggesting that their average share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.21% 15.60% 5.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -8.06 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.40 billion $1.40 billion 31.36

PureCycle Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PureCycle Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 213 1086 1433 51 2.48

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 186.40%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 15.35%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies rivals beat PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

