Comparing Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and C4 Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$355.93 million ($2.49) -3.46 C4 Therapeutics $45.78 million 9.76 -$83.89 million ($1.82) -5.04

C4 Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. C4 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and C4 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 1 0 0 2.00 C4 Therapeutics 1 4 6 0 2.45

Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.43%. C4 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.10, indicating a potential upside of 217.34%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A -35.63% -24.20% C4 Therapeutics -183.23% -22.85% -17.50%

Volatility & Risk

Sana Biotechnology has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Sana Biotechnology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; and SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About C4 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies; CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC; and earlier stage programs comprising RET degraders for the treatment of various cancers. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

