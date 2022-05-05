Comparing ScION Tech Growth II (SCOB) and Its Peers

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) is one of 701 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ScION Tech Growth II to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ScION Tech Growth II and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScION Tech Growth II N/A 4.47% 0.98% ScION Tech Growth II Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ScION Tech Growth II and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScION Tech Growth II 0 0 0 0 N/A ScION Tech Growth II Competitors 177 727 988 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 73.01%. Given ScION Tech Growth II’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ScION Tech Growth II has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ScION Tech Growth II and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ScION Tech Growth II N/A $3.39 million -65.60 ScION Tech Growth II Competitors $1.22 billion $61.54 million -19.81

ScION Tech Growth II’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ScION Tech Growth II. ScION Tech Growth II is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of ScION Tech Growth II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ScION Tech Growth II rivals beat ScION Tech Growth II on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile (Get Rating)

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

