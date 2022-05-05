Compass (COMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Compass to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Compass has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. Compass’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Compass to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compass alerts:

NYSE:COMP opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47. Compass has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.66.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.