Compass Group’s (CPG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.36) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.98) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($21.49) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,675.56 ($20.93).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,735.50 ($21.68) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,634.22. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,823 ($22.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.97 billion and a PE ratio of 86.63.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

