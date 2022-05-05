Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $35,316.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $242,513. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

