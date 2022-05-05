Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $148.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 539,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.