Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,619.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $989,100.00.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $157.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.32. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

