Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.19). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,291 shares of company stock worth $71,909. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 82,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

